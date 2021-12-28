













From December 27th, anyone over the age of 30 who received their second dose at least 5 months ago is now eligible for a third “booster” dose. Until now, the booster dose was allowed only after six months. In other developments, the previous state of emergency expired on December 26th, along with emergency measures for retail and services. Credit:

Czech Republic, Dec 28 (BD) – “The end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of measures against Covid-19,” said Minister of Health Vlastimil Válek (TOP 09). “But we don’t want to tell people what they can and can’t do. Coping with the situation is not about government prohibition, but about everyone’s personal responsibility. Our priority is to vaccinate and test as much as possible. That is why we are allowing a booster dose to other age groups.”