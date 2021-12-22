













A rehabilitation center could be established in the current building of the Zábrdovice Municipal Spa, transferred from smaller premises at the Zahradníkova polyclinic. The spa building is a protected monument and therefore cannot undergo significant reconstruction, but building a rehabilitation center would return the building to its original purpose. Credit: JMK

Brno, Dec 22 (BD) – “We had a technical study and a proposal for the use of a listed building, referred to as the Winter Spa,” said the First Deputy Mayor of Brno Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL). “It is a valuable building built at the turn of the 1920s and 1930s according to a design by the prominent Brno architekt Bohuslav Fuchs. The building has a rehabilitation-wellness character, therefore we would like to move the rehabilitation center from the Zahradníkova polyclinic here, which would also enable a significant expansion of the existing services.” The children’s rehabilitation centre from the polyclinic in the Bílý Dům could also move here.

“The center would offer a wide range of rehabilitation programs, including balneotherapy,” said Hladík. “But we also expect to build a multifunctional hall, medical and technical facilities and facilities for various additional services such as hairdressing or pedicures. We would also like to build a museum of Bohuslav Fuchs. So far, there is no permanent exhibition in Brno that focuses on Fuchs’ important work.”

Next year, the City of Brno plans to prepare detailed studies and necessary documentation for the construction permit. If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin in 2024. The start of trial operation is planned for the summer of 2026. The City hopes to fund at least part of the preparation and construction using subsidies.