Brno Opponents of Vaccine Mandates Met At Janacek Piazzetta On Saturday
Campaigners gathered in Brno on Saturday for a protest march against compulsory vaccination and government measures against the spread of coronavirus. The event was organized by the Chípl PES movement. Photo: Freepik
Brno, Dec 20 (BD) – “We are not against voluntary vaccination, we are against compulsory vaccination,” wrote the organizers in a statement on social media.
The protesters came out to oppose the introduction of compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. They also expressed disagreement with the condition of vaccination / past illness certificates required for entry to public places and events.
According to reports in Czech media, the number of protesters was estimated at around 800.