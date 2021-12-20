













Campaigners gathered in Brno on Saturday for a protest march against compulsory vaccination and government measures against the spread of coronavirus. The event was organized by the Chípl PES movement. Photo: Freepik

Brno, Dec 20 (BD) – “We are not against voluntary vaccination, we are against compulsory vaccination,” wrote the organizers in a statement on social media.

The protesters came out to oppose the introduction of compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. They also expressed disagreement with the condition of vaccination / past illness certificates required for entry to public places and events.

According to reports in Czech media, the number of protesters was estimated at around 800.