













According to the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), at the end of 2020, the number of foreigners employed in the Czech Republic reached nearly 750,000. Photo: ZM / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep, Dec 17 (BD) – Both the number of foreign employees (644,164) and the number of foreign holders of a trade license (97,803) increased year-on-year in 2020, despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, CZSO said in its report published this week.

Number of foreign employees and freelancers between 2006-2020. Source: CZSO.

In 2021, there were 741,967 foreigners working in the Czech Republic, making up 14.2% of the total workforce in the national economy. Most foreigners were reported to work in the manufacturing industry.