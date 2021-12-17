  • 14
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

According to the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), at the end of 2020, the number of foreigners employed in the Czech Republic reached nearly 750,000. Photo: ZM / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep, Dec 17 (BD) – Both the number of foreign employees (644,164) and the number of foreign holders of a trade license (97,803) increased year-on-year in 2020, despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, CZSO said in its report published this week.

Number of foreign employees and freelancers between 2006-2020. Source: CZSO.

In 2021, there were 741,967 foreigners working in the Czech Republic, making up 14.2% of the total workforce in the national economy. Most foreigners were reported to work in the manufacturing industry.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Prague-street-church-old-town-July-2-Zenon-Moreau-10-1024x682.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Prague-street-church-old-town-July-2-Zenon-Moreau-10-150x100.jpgBD StaffCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,JobsAccording to the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), at the end of 2020, the number of foreigners employed in the Czech Republic reached nearly 750,000. Photo: ZM / Brno Daily.Czech Rep, Dec 17 (BD) - Both the number of foreign employees (644,164) and the number of...English News and Events in Brno