In Brief: Ministry Reports Over 8,500 Registrations for Vaccination of Children 5-11
Yesterday, shortly after the registration opened, the Ministry of Health wrote on social media “Right now, we have overcome 8,500 registrations of children aged 5 and 11. Thank you.” Photo: KK / Brno Daily.
Brno, Dec 14 (BD) – Predictably, the post has sparked numerous comments from those who support the vaccination and those who oppose it.https://brnodaily.com/2021/12/14/news/in-brief-ministry-reports-over-8500-registrations-for-vaccination-of-children-5-11/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Vaccination_Centre_Olympia_Credit_KK_Brno_Daily_3-1024x768.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Vaccination_Centre_Olympia_Credit_KK_Brno_Daily_3-150x113.jpgCzech Republic / WorldCovid-19,Czech Republic,VaccineYesterday, shortly after the registration opened, the Ministry of Health wrote on social media “Right now, we have overcome 8,500 registrations of children aged 5 and 11. Thank you.” Photo: KK / Brno Daily.Brno, Dec 14 (BD) – Predictably, the post has sparked numerous comments from those who support...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily