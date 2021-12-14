













Only twelve minutes after the search for the armed man was issued by the operations center, Brno city police found the young man suspected of robbery in Starý Lískovec on Sunday evening. Photo: KB / Brno Daily.

Brno, Dec 14 (BD) – A city police patrol caught the man, several hundred meters from where the incident allegedly occurred.

“The 18-year-old man with a Slovak passport voluntarily put the contents of his pockets on the sidewalk in front of the police, including, among other things, a knife and one other item that probably came from a crime,” said Markéta Skřivánková from Brno City Police.

Through the operations center, the patrol then called in national police and handed over the suspect.