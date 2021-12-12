













Until December 23rd, you can experience Brno’s advent market through a virtual platform, and support small Czech craft producers and sellers. For many of these independent traders, the market season is their main source of livelihood. Credit: Brnenske trhy.

Brno, Dec 12 (BD) – Advent on Zelňák features mainly folk crafts and themed gift items, Christmas goodies and traditional drinks. There are currently 68 virtual stands in operation, selling handcrafted products including decorations, toys, ceramics, artistic and carpentry products, as well as food, beverages and other snacks. This all can be found at https://brnensketrhy.cz/advent/.