In Brief: Average Wage In South Moravia Up By CZK 2,097 In Q3 2021
The average gross wage in South Moravia increased by 6% this year in the third quarter of 2021 (CZK 2,097), reaching CZK 36,852. Credit: Freepik
In Q3 2021, the Czech average gross monthly nominal wage increased by 5.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, an increase of 1.5% in real terms. The median wage was CZK 32,979.
Wages in South Moravia are CZK 647 lower than the Czech average.