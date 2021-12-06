













The average gross wage in South Moravia increased by 6% this year in the third quarter of 2021 (CZK 2,097), reaching CZK 36,852. Credit: Freepik

In Q3 2021, the Czech average gross monthly nominal wage increased by 5.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, an increase of 1.5% in real terms. The median wage was CZK 32,979.

Wages in South Moravia are CZK 647 lower than the Czech average.