













The South Moravian region is organizing, for the first time, the Landscape Award, a competition to develop schemes that can protect nature, fight drought, and support biodiversity. Participation will be open to all, and the winners will share CZK 230,000, to be provided by the South Moravian region. Credit: JMK.

Brno, Dec 4 (BD) – To raise awareness in the community on issues such as climate change and drought, the South Moravian region is organising the Landscape Prize, a contest in which municipalities, citizens and farmers are invited to participate with the aim of raising awareness and informing public opinion.

“Nature will not wait. And we need examples of good practice to inspire others. South Moravia is the driest area in the whole country and every such project counts,” said Governor Jan Grolich.

Anyone over the age of 18 can participate, and competitors will be able to present their project from December 1st to 31st, 2021, and voting will take place from January 17th to 31st, 2022.

“The health of the South Moravian landscape is closely related to its use, with care for the soil. The Living Land Partnership Foundation project inspires landowners and farmers alike, and shows how to change the way agriculture is done. From these good practice examples we have arrived at the criteria for giving out the Landscape Award,” said Petr Kazda, director of the Partnership Foundation and member of the commission.

For more information https://cenazakrajinu.cz/