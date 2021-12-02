













The City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás (“We give to you”), allows citizens to propose, and then vote on, new projects to be implemented using funds from the municipal budget. This year, 13 projects will share an allocated budget of CZK 32.27 million. Photo: Playground and workout space in Novy Liskovec, realised by participatory budgeting. Credit: Z Kolarik / Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Dec 2 (BD) – The results are in! At midnight on Tuesday, voting concluded in the 5th year of “Dáme na vás”, the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme. This year, Brno residents chose 13 projects to be funded from the municipal budget, which will share CZK 32.27 million between them.

17,167 Brno residents voted in the poll, choosing between 67 projects from 17 city districts, with a maximum allocated budget of CZK 35 million. The top-voted project was for a new pedestrian walkway to by-pass a section of Brno Dam at which pedestrians are forced to walk along a busy road. Other projects involved the greening and/or beautifying of popular public spaces, sports facilities, accessibility improvements, and even a cafe. The implementation of the winning projects will begin in 2022.

Mural art, a previous winner in Dáme na Vás. Credit: Z Kolarik / Brno City Municipality.

“The total number of voters in the 5th year is the second highest in the history of Brno’s participatory budget,” said Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti), Deputy Mayor for Public Participation. “I am very pleased that the citizens of Brno are interested in participating in decision-making within the participatory budget, and it is clear that they are not indifferent to what is happening in their city. I would like not only to thank all the voters, but also to congratulate those who proposed the winning projects.”

Winning projects for 2021

1. A walkway at the Dam

2. A walkway over the pasque flowers (“koniklece”) at Kamenný vrch

3. Greening of the subway entrances at the main railway station

4. An EKOPark at the the Žabovřesky meadows

5. Repair of the volleyball courts at Lužánky

6. Green oases in Řečkovice and Medlánky

7. A café in the Rokle Central Park in Líšeň

8. Paving of the road between Soběšice, Lesná and Sadová

9. Revitalisation of Zamilovaný hájek

10. A digital departure board at Dělnický dům

11. Strengthening of the cycle path at Křenová

12. A new cycle path along the river in Řečkovice

13. Green landscaping of the city’s car parks

Complete results from the voting, with a detailed description of individual projects, are available online at www.damenavas.brno.cz/vysledky-hlasovani.