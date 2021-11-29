In Brief: Chief Hygienist Svrčinová Tests Positive for Covid-19
Chief Hygienist Pavla Svrčinová has tested positive for coronavirus, as reported by Czech media outlets this morning. Photo: Vlada.cz.
