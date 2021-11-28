













On Sunday morning, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. His condition is mild and he will continue working from home. He made the announcement shortly before the start of the political talk show Otazky Vaclava Moravce, in which he had been due to take part. Photo: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Nov 28 (BD) – “Today at noon, I will connect remotely to Otazky Vaclava Moravce. I was not feeling well from Friday to Saturday, so I went for a PCR test yesterday. Unfortunately, it showed that I was positive. I have gone into isolation for 14 days. Thanks to vaccination, I have a mild condition, and I will work from home,” said Vojtech on Sunday morning.