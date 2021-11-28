













Petr Fiala (ODS) has been formally appointed as the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic by president Milos Zeman. Photo: Petr Fiala via Twitter.

Czech Rep, Nov 28 (BD) – “President Miloš Zeman has appointed me Prime Minister. Change is near,” said Fiala.

Today’s formal act of nomination was held under strict hygiene rules, as the Czech president tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The president was sitting in his wheelchair in a special transparent cubicle.

The new government is expected to take office after December 13th, when Zeman has finished meeting all the proposed ministers.

Petr Fiala is a Brno-born university professor and political scientist.