













On Friday morning, online delivery company Rohlik.cz offered to help small and medium-sized producers continue trading, after the disputed closure of the Christmas markets. Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep, Nov 27 (BD) – Rohlik.cz, an online supermarket that deals with fast home deliveries, has offered assistance to small- and medium-size producers after the unexpected closure of the Christmas markets.

Chceme pomoci malým producentům a výrobcům! Těm může uzavření vánočních trhů výrazně snížit odbyt. Pandemická situace je vážná, ale my máme řešení. Nabízíme producentům možnost prodávat u nás. Když se nám ozvou, za 3 dny můžeme jejich produkty nabízet. https://t.co/a83nCM5cpU — Rohlik.cz (@rohlikcz) November 26, 2021

Many producers are facing economic difficulties from the unexpected closure of Christmas markets across the country, announced on Thursday. Rohlik.cz has invited producers to sell their products online through the delivery service within three days.