













The Christmas markets are closed due to the worsening epidemic situation. However, Christmas is coming, and three illuminated Christmas trams will bring festive cheer to the cold, snowy city of Brno. The three lines will start running from today at 5pm. Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Nov 26 (BD) – The Christmas markets will not be here this year, due to the deteriorating epidemic situation. However, Christmas trams will still be on hand to give the snowy city a touch of Christmas spirit.

Credit: KK / BD.

The three glittering trams will leave from Náměstí Svobody today at 5pm. The lines will be operational from 4pm to 9pm, and on weekends from 11am to 9pm, until December 23rd. Tickets can be purchased on the tram with the standard fare.

Credit: DPMB via Twitter.