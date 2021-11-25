













This year, due to the sharp increase in infections, the Education Festival will be held online. Credit: JMK.

Brno, November 25 (BD) – The Education Festival, to be held on December 3rd and 4th, will be held online again this year. The festival was due to be held at the Brno Exhibition Centre.

“During the days of the festival, students can book a meeting via an online chat on the website www.vyberskoly.cz. The operators will suggest a 20-minute meeting with the career counsellor, which will then take place via Google Meet,” explained Martina Milotová, coordinator of the JCMM organization which provides the service.

“Even if we run out of capacity at the festival, our career consultants are ready to advise and chat with clients outside of the festival days. Those interested can also find details on the website www.vyberskoly.cz,”she added.

Last year the South Moravian region had already developed the web application Výběr školy, which it launched to help pupils and parents choose the most suitable school and communicate with them. The service is available via the app or using the browser.

“Thanks to this app, prospective high school students can easily find all high schools in the South Moravian region, including private ones, and sort them according to many criteria. For each school, they also receive verified multi-year statistics on the actual number of applicants, so that they can better estimate their chances of admission. Thanks to the comparative table, schools have entered a variety of additional information in the database so that parents can quickly assess how a particular school in a given field of study is different from others,” said Hynek Nespěšný, head of the regional Department of Education.