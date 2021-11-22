













On November 19th, Lesnická reopened after the completion of road renovations which, in addition to the water supply and sewage system, also involved improvements to the tram line and the avenue of lime trees. Credit: MMB.

Brno, Nov 22 (BD) – “Works have been underway on Lesnická since the end of September, which mainly consisted of modifications to the sidewalks, entrances and greenery. Public transport is back on the street and now we can finally allow cars, which have not passed through Lesnická since January of this year. In addition to the water supply and sewage system or the tram line, the reconstruction also affected the avenue of lime trees. A total of 29 trees have been rehabilitated,” said the Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

The tram line reopened in September and road traffic will also be able to access the street from Monday November 22nd.

“The surface is covered with the so-called silent asphalt, which reduces traffic noise. Pedestrians will also see changes for the better, as all sidewalks on the street are completely asphalted. The accesses to the adjacent buildings are maintained, including any parking near the buildings on the street. The number of parking spaces is also unchanged,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno City Councilor for Transport.