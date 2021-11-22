













The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will donate hundreds of warm jackets to help the homeless this winter. A ceremony will take place on November 23rd for the delivery of the jackets. Photo: MMB.

Brno, Nov 22 (BD) – DPMB will deliver another batch of jackets to the Social Endowment Fund of the City of Brno and the South Moravian region, to help the homeless and families most in need.

The handover ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 23rd, at the Department of Social Curators at Křenová 20, attended by the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

The donation will include 264 softshell and winter jackets returned by DPMB employees when they replaced their old uniforms with new ones.