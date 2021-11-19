On Saturday, November 20th, the traditional Christmas tree will start its journey. The tree will be transported from Bílovice nad Svitavou to Brno, dragged by horse drawn carriage. Credit: KK / BD.
Brno, Nov 19 (BD) – On Saturday November 20th, this year’s Christmas tree will arrive in Brno.
The ceremony will begin in Bílovice nad Svitavou, with a farewell ceremony, before continuing to stops in Líšeň and then Židenice, before arriving in Brno’s náměstí Svobody.
Once in Brno, the tree will be delivered through a handover ceremony by the Mayor of Bílovice nad Svitavou, Miroslav Boháček. Afterwards the party will continue with a dulcimer music show. More info about the event can be found on the Facebook page of the event.
