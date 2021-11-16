













In a public poll conducted through the Brno iD account, Brno residents have chosen a new name for the park in Komárov, which will be renamed Mariacela. Credit: MMB.

Brno, Nov 16 (BD) – Between October 13th and November 12th, a public survey was launched to decide the name to be assigned to the park in Komárov park, and the winning name has been announced as “Mariacela”, inspired by the name of the former village of Malá Mariacela, which was later absorbed by Komárov.

Credit: MMB.

“The winning name, Mariacela, was supported by 270 people, while others chose “U Luhu” with 111 votes and “U Ledňáčka” with 81 votes,” said Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL).

There were a total of 601 voters, and voting took place through the Brno iD portal.

“The chosen name has yet to be approved by the Brno-South City Council, the Brno City Nomenclature Working Group and the Brno City Council,” said 2nd Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti).

The recently built park was inaugurated only last year, in 2020.

Credit: MMB.