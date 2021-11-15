













November 17th is the Day of the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy, as well as International Student Day, and all students up to 26 years old will have free access to Špilberk Castle and Villa Tugendhat to mark the occasion. Photo credit: Z. Kolarik / MMB.

Brno, Nov 15 (BD) – Brno City Museum has announced that on November 17th , on the occasion of the International Student Day and the Day of the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy, all students will be able to visit the museums of the city for free.

All students under the age of 26 who have a card certifying student status will have free access to all the exhibitions at Špilberk Castle and can also visit the watchtower.

There are also two guided tours of the garden and the interior of Villa Tugendhat, the world-famous Brno architectural landmark.

“We cordially invite all students to Špilberk Castle and Villa Tugendhat. At the same time, we would also like to deepen students’ awareness of the history of the city of Brno and show the architectural uniqueness we are rightly proud of in the city.” said Zbyněk Šolc, Director of the Brno City Museum.

The visits will take place on November 17th, at 9.30am and 3.30pm. Pre-sale of the tickets will begin online at www.tugendhat.eu on Monday, November 15th. Tickets for the guided tour will cost CZK 150.