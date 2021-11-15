













November 17th will be Freedom and Democracy Day, and Česká spořitelna have organized an event in Mendlovo namesti, under Špilberk Castle. Credit: KB / BD.

Brno, Nov 15 (BD) – To mark the occasion of Freedom and Democracy Day this Wednesday, November 17th, Česká spořitelna have organized a drone light show event in Brno, under Špilberk Castle, to celebrate democratic values and the end of communist regime.

The meeting will begin at 7pm in Mendlovo namesti, and participants are invited to bring along a set of keys to shake, as happened 32 years ago, when pro-democracy demonstrators paraded with bunches of keys rattling in their hands.