













11 tram bridges in Brno have been decorated with new murals. These places have always been destroyed by vandals. Photos: DPMB.

Brno, Nov 13 (BD) – Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has repaired 13 tram bridges since the beginning of the year, and 11 of them are now “decorated with professional graffiti,” said a DPMB spokesperson. Bridges which have been renovated include Rakovecká, Fügnerova, Švermova and U hřiště. The paintings were created in cooperation with artists from Malujeme jinak (“We paint differently”).

“We left the areas to the artists who decorated them with professional graffiti. In our experience, these places remain in better shape for a longer time, other creatives respect these paintings and do not destroy them,” said Miloš Havránek, the Director of DPMB.

A life-size painting of a blue whale got a great response on social networks; almost 70,000 people saw it on the DPMB Facebook alone. Photo: DPMB.

