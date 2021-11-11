In Brief: Czech Foreign Trade Balance Slips To Deficit of Over CZK 13 Billion
According to data from CZSO, total exports decreased and fell below the rising total of imports, leaving the Czech Republic with a deficit of CZK 13.3 billion, a worsening balance of trade of CZK 47.2 billion year-on-year. Credit: Freepik.
Czech Rep, Nov 11 (BD) – The Czech Republic’s foreign trade balance slipped into deficit in the third quarter of 2021, as imports rose by 12.7%, compared to a 2.8% drop in exports. The main factor was the CZK 20.6 billion year-on-year decline in the trade surplus in motor vehicles.
In September, the share of exports to Eurozone countries was 65.5%, while the Eurozone share of imports to the Czech Republic was 46.6%. On an annual basis, exports decreased by 1.0% while imports increased by 4.4%.