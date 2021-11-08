













The leaders of the electoral coalitions SPOLU (ODS, KDU-ČSL and TOP 09) and PirSTAN signed a coalition agreement in a ceremonial act at 11am this morning. According to the agreement, ODS leader Petr Fiala will become the new Prime Minister, succeeding Andrej Babiš (ANO). Photo: ODS via Twitter.

Czech Rep, Nov 8 (BD) – “We do not have a simple time ahead of us. Our country has to deal not only with a pandemic, but also with the consequences of the reckless populism of previous governments,” said Petr Fiala (ODS), the incoming Prime Minister, speaking at the signing of the agreement.

The new government will have 108 deputies in the Parliament, a clear majority.

The SPOLU coalition will get 11 seats in the cabinet – the post of Prime Minister and the Ministries of Finance, Defense, Labor and Social Affairs, Transport, Health, Justice, Agriculture, Environment, Culture, and Science, Research and Innovation.

Pirates and STAN will hold seven ministries: Foreign Affairs, Industry, Interior, Education, Regional Development, Human Rights, and European Affairs.