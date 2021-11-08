













On Friday, November 5th, the government approved a proposal from the interior ministry to help Latvia in the fight against coronavirus, but the situation in the Czech Republic is not much better. Credit: MZCR.cz.

Czech Rep, Nov 8 (BD) – On November 5th, the government approved a proposal from the Interior Ministry to donate dozens of ventilators and masks to Latvia.

“If we can, we will always help. We have already provided assistance to France, Ukraine, India, Peru, and Moldova, so we did not hesitate a minute with our gift to Latvia,” said Interior Minister Jan Hamáček (CSSD).

However, the current situation in the Czech Republic is not much better. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) ranks the Czech Republic among the red countries.

The EU countries with the highest rate of infections in the past seven days are Slovenia (1,380 per million), Estonia (1,200), Croatia (1,080), Lithuania (977), and Latvia (971). The Czech Republic is 8th in the EU with 709 cases per million in the last week.