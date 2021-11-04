













A tank of the South Moravian Fire Department (HZS JMK) had an accident near the village of Jiříkovice this morning. Photo: HZS JmK.

Brno, Nov 4 (BD) – This morning, the fire engine was heading to help at the site of another accident with injuries when it ended up off the road. Four firefighters were treated by paramedics.

Due to the rain, the roads in South Moravia are slippery.