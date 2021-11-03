Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has proposed the tightening of measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the statements earlier today from Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Credit: Vlada.cz.
Czech Rep, Nov 3 (BD) – Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has proposed a partial tightening of measures to control the spread of Covid-19, to require a PCR test rather than antigen test, at least for mass events.
The minister’s comments were reported by Novinky.cz, but are directly in contrast to those from Babiš, who just this morning declared the opposite.
