













According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, no tightening of measures due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 is planned in the coming days. Photo: Brno’s Bohema testing site. Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep, Nov 3 (BD) – On Wednesday, Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television that his government does not plan any tightening of the current anti-epidemic measures, as reported by the Czech news outlet Novinky.cz.

There were 9,902 confirmed cases on Tuesday, an increase of around 4,000 week-on-week. There are currently 2,058 patients with covid in hospitals, 288 of whom are in serious condition. 495 people with covid are in hospitals in the Moravian-Silesian Region – about a quarter of the total number of hospitalizations in the country.

According to the ECDC, the Czech Republic is one of the countries in the EU performing the most tests. “In the long run, we have not only a high number of laboratories, but also a sufficient supply of tests,” said the Czech Ministry of Health.

Map: Covid-19 testing rate per 100,000 inhabitants by ECDC.

The latest measures valid from November 1st include the end of free testing and shortened validity of tests. In restaurants and similar establishments, people must now show their certificate of vaccination, negative test or illness in the past 180 days. Wearing a facemask in all indoor places is again mandatory.