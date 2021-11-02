













Czech Rep, Nov 2 (BD) – From November 1st, the eRouška app has ceased operation. The tool used bluetooth technology to monitor contacts with people who had tested positive for Covid-19, and sent more than 400,000 notifications in total to people who had potentially come into contact with the virus. The app also gave suggestions on safe pandemic behavior.

1/3 Pomoc eRoušky v boji s epidemií je u konce. Děkujeme všem, kteří se zapojili! eRouška 2.0 pozastavuje provoz. pic.twitter.com/TqhC4cdw2j — eRouška (@RouskaE) November 1, 2021

Furthermore, eRouška was able to connect to equivalent applications in other European countries, which allowed the monitoring not only of foreigners present in the Czech Republic, but also Czechs abroad.

At the time of its suspension, the app had an estimated 1.7 million users.