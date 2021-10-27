













The modernization works, which began in 2019, were completed in autumn 2021. Yesterday, October 26th, the new sections of the road in Česká, Solniční and Opletalova were officially reopened. Credit: M. Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Oct 27 (BD) -The works on Česká, Solniční and Opletalova have been completed, and the inaugural ceremony was held yesterday. The water supply, sewer, gas, hot water and cable routes have been renewed, and from yesterday citizens will be able to use the new sidewalks. The asphalt on the pavements was replaced by granite from the Vysočina region and stone tiles from the Jeseníky mountains.

“More investors gathered in Česká and nearby Opletalova and Solniční, who needed to do excavation work here […]. Given the importance of the locality, which is visited by thousands of people every day, we decided to replace the weak and repeatedly repaired asphalt areas of the roads and pavements with a surface that is suitable for the surrounding historic streets,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

The material used for the reconstruction of the sidewalks, as the mayor pointed out, was a choice linked to the historical value of the neighborhood. In the near future, Vaňková said that the same paving will be extended along Česká to náměstí Svobody.

“394 meters of water network were reconstructed from 1925 to 1926 and 365 meters of sewer network from 1890 to 1899,” said the Director General of the aqueduct and sewer network of Brno Jakub Kožnárek. “The sewer system on Solniční is eight meters deep, near the historic city walls of Brno. For this reason it was rebuilt in a tunnel excavated in the classical style, so at the time of the works only the entrance shafts were visible on the surface. The sewers on Opletalova and Česká are no longer laid at this depth and could therefore be rebuilt by an open excavation. The sewage and water connections were also redone. As regards the historically significant location of the city of Brno, archaeological supervision was also provided during the construction work.”

In addition, the works were coordinated with the Janáček Cultural Center in the area of ​​Besední and Veselá, to protect and enhance a very important archaeological and historical road.

Credit: M. Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality.