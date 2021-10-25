













On November 9th, the Senate will discuss President Zeman’s health before transferring his duties to other constitutional officials. Credit: Senate.

Czech Rep, Oct 25 (BD) – Reports from ČTK suggest the President of the Senate, Miloš Vystrčil, will ask the military hospital in Prague for information on the state of health of the President, before passing the powers of the head of state to another institutional position.

The organizing committee has stated that the senate will meet on November 9th. Senator Šárka Jelínková said that Zeman would remain president until the end of his term – even if Article 66 were to be approved.