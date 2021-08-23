











From September, the conditions under which preventive tests for Covid-19 are covered by health insurance will be restricted, to those under 18 years of age, those who are in the process of being vaccinated, cases referred by a doctor, and people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Aug 23 (BD) – Last week, the cabinet approved changes to the conditions under which preventive tests for Covid-19 will be covered by public health insurance. These tests can be used to prove non-infectivity when travelling, visiting restaurants, or attending cultural and sporting events. From September, the tests will remain free only for under 18s, people who have had their first dose but are not fully vaccinated, those with symptoms who have been referred by a doctor, and those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“From September, we have decided to suspend public health insurance coverage of tests without prior indication by a doctor or regional hygiene office,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch. “Vaccination is now available to all people over the age of 12 who want it, either by signing up at www.ceskoockuje.cz or coming to one of over 100 vaccination sites without waiting. Testing is costing the Czech healthcare system hundreds of millions of crowns a month. The backbone network of test sites will continue to operate, so it should not be the case that people do not have the opportunity to be tested.”

According to ministry guidelines, until now, everyone with public health insurance has been entitled to reimbursement for one antigen test per week and two PCR tests per month. From September, preventive testing will only be reimbursed to specific categories, including those who:

are under 18 years of age.

Have received their first dose but are not yet 14 days past their second dose, (or, in the case of Johnson & Johnson, their first dose)

cannot get vaccinated for health reasons.

Have been referred by the doctor or regional hygiene office.

The aim of the changes is to encourage those who are not yet vaccinated to sign up.