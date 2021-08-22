











Fun Indoor Things To Do In Brno – One Day Guide. Title photo: Museum night at Moravian Gallery 2021. Photo: Archive MG.

It has been a rather grumpy summer in Brno, with many rainy days and the sun hiding behind dark clouds. As a Mediterranean, I find it rather bizarre to spend a summer in which temperatures do not reach more than 30 degrees. Running out of things to do as heavy rains wash over my sandals, even fearing catching a cold, I’ve decided to look for enjoyable things to do on a cold weekend. This article is for those Brňáks without long summer vacations to take this year, or those skipping a weekend trip out of the city.

Start Your Day With A Magnificient Breakfast At Cafe Podnebi

Podnebi is hands-down the best place for breakfast in Brno – and no alternatives accepted! In a secluded little garden with flowers, it is located right under the Spilberk Castle. For a great Sunday breakfast, coffee, tea, cake, or whatever you wish to order over a good conversation with a friend, Podnebi would not upset you. With multiple sweet or salty options to choose from, breakfast menus are affordable, rich in proteins and happiness.

Address: 5, Údolní 222, 602 00 Brno-střed

Visit Moravian Art Gallery

Moravian Gallery or the Pražák Palace is a rather small but enjoyable art gallery for a short visit at the weekend. Originally an apartment house built in the Late Renaissance style completed in 1874 for the Brno politician Alois Pražák. Exhibiting some very cool Czech and international modern art pieces, the gallery offers a bunch of permanent and temporary exhibitions of modern and contemporary art throughout the year. It is always good to check the current exhibition and visiting hours before you visit the gallery. This summer, they are open from 10 am to 6 pm at the weekends. It is also possible to buy some handcraft and artworks from Brno’s talented hands. The Pražák Palace has a library and a study room for art lovers, open to the public since 1883. For an artful weekend once you are in the neighborhood, it is a great visit with many free exhibitions, while there are also those with a fee.

Museum night at Moravian Gallery 2021. Photo: Archive MG.

Visit: http://www.moravska-galerie.cz/

Address: Husova 18, 602 00 Brno-střed

Visit Ossuary At The Church Of St James

Photo: KK / BD

Brno has the second-largest ossuary in Europe located right in the city center, in Jakubské náměstí. With a fee as little as CZK 140 for adults, it is truly a great – and spooky – experience to get when we are in Brno. The legend says that the churchyard that existed at the Church of St James in the 13th century ran out of capacity to serve the needs of the growing city of Brno, and old graves were opened to take out the bones of the deceased, so extra space could be open for new bodies in the grave. The remnants from the original graves were moved to the underground ossuaries and got lost in history to be rediscovered again in 2001. The tour gets even deeper under your skin with the music playing there and makes it an unforgettable experience.

Address: Jakubské nám., 658 78 Brno-střed

Photo: M. Ruzicka / TIC Brno

Have A Glass Of Something At Cafe Morgal, And See Another Gallery?

Cafe Morgal is a truly undiscovered gem as it is located inside the Moravian Gallery (Governor’s Palace) in Moravské námesti. A quiet and cozy place seated in the premises of the Gallery, it is a good place for lunch or a cup of something in the afternoon. Having a cute patio to sit outside or plenty of seats inside, reasonable prices, and local wines and good coffee served; it is a good place to sit for a chat, or with yourself to unwind. Occasionally, you may stop by for summer movie screenings as well!

If you are feeling extra artsy that day, once you are at the premises, visit the Moravian Gallery located right upstairs with a free entrance.

Address: 1A, Moravské nám. 680, 602 00 Brno

Visit Brno Observatory And Planetarium

If you are interested in galaxies, stars, planets, and all the good things out in the sky, the Observatory is a great visit for the evening. If you are lucky and the sky is clear, you may be able to use the telescopes to stargaze and see a couple of planets. If not, you can still enjoy the tours starting at 9 pm get a great experience indoors, with 3D projection into the circle, large ceiling. The tours tell you about how the stars and planets are located in the galaxy, and how Greek astronomists created their theories by watching the stars. A truly magical, even romantic experience!

Photo: Brno Region

Visit: https://www.hvezdarna.cz/

Address: Kraví hora 522/2, 616 00 Brno-střed