











A private investor is planning to build a mixed-use development in the Trnitá district, between Opuštěná and Uhelná. The project has been submitted to Brno City Council for comment as part of the approval procedure. Photo Credit: Pelčák and partner architects.

Brno, Aug 20 (BD) – A private investor is planning to build a mixed-use complex between Opuštěná and Uhelná in Brno’s Trnitá district. The project has been submitted to Brno City Council for comment as part of the approval procedure.

The proposed project envisages the construction of six buildings, which will be connected by a common base with underground garages. Four of the buildings will contain flats, one will be used for administrative purposes, and the last will be used for accommodation. The complex will contain a total of 186 flats and 143 accommodation units, with 271 parking spaces in the underground garages, and another 10 on the surface. The complex will be connected on the west side by a new city street, and on the south side to Severni.

According to Filip Chvátal, Brno City Councillor for Planning and Development, the city has required that plans for the complex include green roofs and the planting of new street alleys. “From the point of view of the Spatial Plan of the City of Brno, the plan respects the functional regulations of individual areas and is therefore in accordance with the territorial development concept of the city,” added Chvátal. “I am very pleased that quality buildings are being designed and built in the ugly and long-neglected southern district.”

Before a planning decision is issued, the city requires the investor to conclude a cooperation agreement, resolving guarantees for construction, future ownership, and management of public spaces, public lighting, water supply, sewerage, and public greenery. According to Chvátal, the building will also have to take into account current and future noise sources, and have no negative effect on the future development of rail infrastructure in the district.