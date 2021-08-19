











In late July, the Chamber of Deputies approved an extension of paternity leave to two weeks, from the current one week. Yesterday, the legislation was approved by the Senate, and now awaits a final signature from the President.

Czech Rep., Aug 19 (BD) – Paternity leave in the Czech Republic is to be extended from one week to two weeks. The legislation was approved by the Senate on Wednesday by 58 votes from the 66 members present.

If the newborn baby is hospitalized during the first six weeks of its life, the father can choose to delay his paternity leave. According to Labour Minister Jana Maláčová (ČSSD), the amendment relates to cases where the child is in an incubator and the father in practice does not come into contact with his child, meaning he can now take leave when the mother and the child come home from the hospital. This will help achieve the purpose of this leave, which includes the possibility for the father to participate in the care of the child and in the running of the household.

After the changes are signed by President Milos Zeman, they will take effect on January 1st, 2022.