Czech Rep., Aug 18 (BD) – According to the Czech Statistical Organization (CZSO), teachers’ salaries in the Czech Republic are continuing to rise. In 2020, teachers received an average of CZK 43,318 gross per month, more than CZK 3,600 higher year-on-year, an increase of 9%. This is 12% higher than the average wage for all employees, but only around three quarters of the average pay for those with a university degree.

In 2018 and 2019, the rate of increase of teachers’ salaries in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools was in double digits, falling slightly to 9.2% last year. Over the last three years, teachers’ salaries have increased by 40%, from CZK 31,000 in 2017 to over CZK 43,000 in 2020.

Wages in pre-school education have been growing significantly in recent years. Last year, the salaries of teachers working in public kindergartens increased by 9.1%, while in private or church kindergartens it increased by 1.3%, creating a gap of CZK 10,500 in the average wage of these two categories of teachers in 2020.

Teachers at secondary schools earned the most, with an average gross monthly wage of almost CZK 46,000 last year. Their colleagues in kindergartens took home the least (CZK 36,500).

Between 2013 and 2017, increases in teachers’ wages were below the average for the workforce as a whole, but from 2017 to 2019 this was reversed. Last year, however, the growth rate in the average salary for all workers was again slightly higher. Teachers still receive on average almost CZK 10,000 less per month than university-educated employees overall.

The salary of teachers depends significantly on their age, respective to their time spent working in the field. “Teachers under the age of 35 in 2020 received an average of CZK 37,600, whereas their over-55 colleagues earned CZK 9,000 more. The highest wage growth between 2015 and 2020 was seen in primary school teachers aged 55 and over, whose wages rose by CZK 18,000,” said Jitka Wichová from the CZSO Development Statistics Department. On the other hand, the smallest absolute progress was experienced by kindergarten teachers in the under-34 age group, whose monthly pay rose by just CZK 11,000.