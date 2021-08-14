











During the summer season, Czech cuisine maybe a little too heavy to digest, and the meat sweats are not exactly what you want when the temperatures hit over 30 degrees. This week, I have been on a hunt for tasty vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Brno to find lighter options that are great for summer dining. Although there are now many restaurants in Brno offering plant-based options, here are some you might have overlooked, which are completely meat-free and offer simply delicious meals.

1. Dhaba Beas

Dhaba Beas is located two steps away from the Spalicek shopping center, and it is my very favorite vegetarian/vegan restaurant in Brno. The restaurant is huge with plenty of seats, although you hardly ever see more than four customers eating there at the same time! While it is totally underrated, I believe that Dhaba Beas deserves a lot of appreciation for its open buffet with a rich variety of delicious plant-based meals, salads, desserts, and fruits, in addition to a great menu of teas, coffees, and other drinks. The restaurant focuses on Indian food, but you can also find Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines and salads. Dhaba Beas charges by weight: you simply put whatever you want on your plate from the open buffet, and then it is weighed to calculate the cost. Although it is not the cheapest plant-based restaurant in Brno, it is totally worth it. A dish with a hot meal, rice, appetizers, and salad costs approximately CZK 200.

Address: Panská 391/12/1, 602 00 Brno-střed

2. Gopal

Located on a calm, leafy street near Luzanky Park, Gopal is another great place to try, with a very warm atmosphere and friendly staff. Even if you are not vegetarian or vegan, I strongly believe that you would enjoy anything on the menu, and feel full as the portions are quite big. Gopal’s plant-based burgers, quesadillas, and desserts are all delicious and have never disappointed me. Their homemade lemonades go perfectly with any meal you choose, and the prices are very student-friendly. A spinach quesadilla with salad and a glass of lemonade cost CZK 150, though the restaurant only takes cash. Their lunch menus are also a good option, with five options available.

Address: tř. Kpt. Jaroše 10, 602 00 Brno-střed

3. Oaza

Oaza could be the cheapest restaurant in Brno and is a great asset for students of Masaryk University, located very close to several faculties around Ceska and Veveri. The food is always ready from a set daily menu, so you won’t need to wait to be served. This is a simple and minimalist place, definitely not luxurious, but if you are looking for a decent, affordable, meat-free restaurant in the city center, Oaza could be the answer. It has been open for some 20 years and has kept its authentic atmosphere as it is; there is surely no ‘hipster atmosphere’ to be found, but a bowl of vegan goulash is waiting for you! You can also buy lots of vegan products there while you drop in for a quick meal. A whole menu with soup, a main, bulgur, lemonade, and dessert would cost you as little as CZK 130.

Address: Slovákova 2, 602 00 Brno-střed