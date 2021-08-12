











“Beware of your wishes. They might come true at Cabaret des Péchés!“ This Saturday, August 14th, is for jazz lovers, as Brno’s Cabaret des Peches play host to an exclusive show from the Juki Band. Photo Credit: Cabaret des peches.

Brno, Aug 12 (BD) – For any jazz lovers who have not yet planned the upcoming weekend, fear not! As the Juki Band will be bringing the sounds of jazz and swing to Cabaret des Peches, on Saturday from 7:30pm.

The basic entrance fee is 99 CZK, which can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Cabaret des peches.

