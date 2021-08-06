











Brno continues to invest in projects enhancing public greenery in the city. The City Council will launch three subsidy programs this autumn aimed at supporting activities to revitalize public green spaces and ecological education in Brno. The projects will be implemented next year. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Aug 6 (BD) – The first program aims to support the revitalization of greenery in the courtyards of the city. “We want to improve and increase the amount of greenery in the streets,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “This program also includes front gardens and similar areas suitable for the permanent placement of greenery, as any areas, even small ones, are an important part of the urban green system and the so-called blue-green infrastructure,” he added. CZK 250,000 will be allocated to the project. The second subsidy program is focused on organizing events on the embankments of the Brno rivers. “In this case, we would like to use the potential of the unique natural environment and return social life to these places,” explained Hladík. Each project could receive up to CZK 25,000. The third program is designed to support environmental education for children and adults, which could be subsidized by up to CZK 100,000.

In recent years, Brno has introduced tram stops with green roofs to relieve the heat island effect in the city, organized composter giveaways, and provided subsidies for building green roofs on private buildings and other projects.

Photo Credit: MMB.