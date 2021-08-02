











Tomorrow, Brno-born rock climber Adam Ondra will finally step onto the artificial wall for his event. Qualifications for speed, bouldering, and lead climbing will take place at Aomi Urban Sports Park, conveniently located right next to the Olympic Village in Tokyo. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Aug 2 (BD) — It is hard to miss the image of Adam Ondra throughout the streets of Brno, his hometown, these days.

There he is on Namesti Svobody, thin, wiry, and climbing an overhang on a big promotional poster.

There he is on a huge billboard near the Olympic Festival across from the Trade Center, smiling and welcoming everyone to feel the spirit of the games.

There he is on a bus stop advertisement.

And there he is on commercials that run on local television.

His event, sport climbing, is even a central part of Czech television’s opening graphics.

In other words, it is safe the say that Ondra, the 28-year-old international climbing wunderkind, is the face of these 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics for the Czech Republic.

Tomorrow, Ondra will finally step to the artificial wall for his event. Qualifications for speed, bouldering, and lead climbing will take place at Aomi Urban Sports Park, which is conveniently located right next to the Olympic Village in Tokyo. The event will be broadcast by ČT sport and the ctsport.cz website on Tuesday from 10 a.m. CET.

On Thursday, the men’s competition will have its finals.

Ondra, who is 185cm and 70 kg of pure muscle, was born in Brno, educated at Masaryk University, and runs Hangar, a climbing playground in Horni Herspice. He is a professional rock climber and he has done things and scaled walls that nobody else has ever been able to complete. The videos of his climbing are genuinely breathtaking.

If you want to know more, go to https://www.adamondra.com/. It is in English and tells his story in several different ways.

For an outside point of view, many international publications have offered their own takes.

The New York Times visited his gym in South Brno and published several glowing feature articles. “Adam Ondra : The Climber” is a multimedia presentation published last week. “Adam Ondra’s Race to the Top” was published in the Times on March 6, 2020.

“Adam Ondra – Best climber in the world? | Road to Tokyo: Climbing” is part of a video series produced by the Olympics.

Or just write his name into YouTube or a search engine; there are many different ways to tap into the excitement that Ondra brings.