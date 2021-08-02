Over this weekend, Brasil Fest 2021 brought the dynamic spirit of Brazil to the streets of Brno, with music, dance, concerts, workshops, food, and parties. The people of Brno experienced the magical spirit of Brazil through various folk dances and songs performed by Brazilian artists. Photo Credit: SM / BD.
Brno, Aug 2 (BD) – This weekend, Brasil Fest 2021 brought the dynamic spirit of Brazil to the streets of Brno for the second year, with music, dance, concerts, workshops, food, and parties. The event was attended by huge crowds. See our pictures from the event below!
Brasil Fest 2021. Photo Credit: SM / BD.
https://brnodaily.com/2021/08/02/in-photos/inphotos-brasil-fest-2021-livens-up-the-streets-of-brno/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Brasil-Fest-1_credit_KK-BD-1024x689.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Brasil-Fest-1_credit_KK-BD-150x101.jpgShyam MakwanaBrnoIn PhotosBrno,Eating Out / Night Life,HolidayOver this weekend, Brasil Fest 2021 brought the dynamic spirit of Brazil to the streets of Brno, with music, dance, concerts, workshops, food, and parties. The people of Brno experienced the magical spirit of Brazil through various folk dances and songs performed by Brazilian artists. Photo Credit: SM /...Shyam MakwanaShyamMakwanashyammakwana1210@gmail.comAuthorA passionate writer, excited about exploring interesting things on planet Earth. Fascinated and motivated by positive surroundings. Curious about current affairs.
Brno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.