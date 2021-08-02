











Brno, Aug 2 (BD) – This weekend, Brasil Fest 2021 brought the dynamic spirit of Brazil to the streets of Brno for the second year, with music, dance, concerts, workshops, food, and parties. The event was attended by huge crowds. See our pictures from the event below!

Brasil Fest 2021. Photo Credit: SM / BD.

