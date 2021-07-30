













The government has granted two days of paid leave to all civil servants who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Government employees can use these days off any time until the end of the year, including those who have been previously vaccinated. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Jul 30 (BD) – This year, employees of state authorities and institutions will be entitled to an extra two days of paid leave if they undergo vaccination against Covid-19. The plan was approved by the government of Andrej Babiš at a meeting on Friday, July 30th.

“The proposal is based on information from the private sector. Large companies, such as Škoda Auto, transport companies and others, are motivating their employees to get vaccinated. And that is the most important thing, which we are still promoting,” said Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO).

Employees can use the extra days of leave until the end of the year, and even those who have been previously vaccinated are eligible. In both cases, staff are expected to show both written confirmation and their digital covid passport.

In the case of a two-dose vaccine, employees will be entitled to one day of leave after the first dose and the second after their second dose. In the case of a single-dose vaccine, they will be entitled to two days immediately after their vaccination.

After the decision was approved by the government, Babiš signed the amendment to the collective agreement with representatives of civil servants’ unions.

“We are also calling on the regions and municipalities to follow us, and of course also private companies. We have no influence on this, but I think every good employer and good manager and good company owner is aware of the need to protect their employees,” added the Prime Minister.