Czech Rep., Jul 29 (BD) – On monday, the Czech government increased the maximum permitted capacity for outdoor sports and cultural events from 5,000 to 7,000 people and indoor events from 2,000 to 3,000 people, effective from August 1st.

It will also be possible to exceed the maximum limit of persons for both outdoor and indoor events up to the full capacity of the venue, with the condition that all participants are fully vaccinated or have had Covid-19 in the last 180 days.

As stated in Ceskenoviny.cz, “This can be administered through ticket sales, wherein the first 3,000 tickets are sold to anyone who comes and has a certificate of vaccination, prior illness within the last 180 days or negative test, and the system is then set up so that only those who have a certificate of vaccination or proof of prior illness are sold further tickets,” said Adam Vojtěch, Czech Minister of Health.

“Those with just a negative PCR or antigen test against Covid-19 should not be allowed in above the maximum limit – only people with the certificate of vaccination or proof of prior illness will be allowed”, added Vojtěch.

Visitors to clubs and other events will now be able to dance. However, the condition is a completed vaccination, prior illness, or a negative test no more than 24 hours old. The condition for entering the premises itself remains that the test should be no older than 72 hours. According to Vojtěch, the reason is that hygienists consider dancing to be riskier than people sitting at a table.