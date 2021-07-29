











According to the Škoda Transportation Group, the Brno Transport Company’s fleet of vehicles will be modernized with 40 new trolleybuses by the end of 2022, from the leading European manufacturer of public transport vehicles. Photo Credit: Škoda Transportation Group.

Brno, Jul 29 (BD) – According to a report, from Škoda Transportation Group, the vehicle fleet of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will be modernized with a large number of new trolleybuses from the leading European manufacturer of public transport vehicles. In addition to the 20 Škoda 27Tr vehicles to be delivered following a contract signed at the beginning of this year, a further 20 of the same type will be added by the end of 2022.

“We will produce a total of 40 articulated trolleybuses for Brno, which will replace the older models in the company’s fleet. Trolleybuses are an important means of transport for many cities in the Czech Republic and Europe, which help to reduce transport emissions in the long run. We are glad that Brno is also following this path,” said Radek Kapr, sales manager of Škoda Electric.

Residents and visitors of the Moravian metropolis can look forward to modern 18-metre large-capacity vehicles, each of which can carry more than 120 passengers.

“Comfortable equipment will be a hallmark of the vehicles, and of course air conditioning and a modern information and camera system will be as standard,” said Kapr. He added that the delivery of the first 20 trolleybuses is planned for the turn of 2021 and 2022, and the second part of the fleet, now ordered under the option, will arrive in Brno by the end of 2022.