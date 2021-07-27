











According to the State Institute of Public Health (SZÚ), the Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the Czech Republic. The highly-transmissive variant predominates, with 80-90% of cases across the country. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jul 27 (BD) – According to the State Institute of Public Health (SZÚ), the Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the Czech Republic, based on an analysis of 2,186 SARS-CoV-2 positive samples carried out in 71 laboratories across the country.

Based on the combined data from PCR tests, experts determined that the Delta variant predominates throughout the Czech Republic, i.e. between 80-90%.

Moreover, up to 20 SARS-CoV-2 positive samples were recorded, which could correspond to the new delta+ variant. The samples were taken by a laboratory in the Karlovy Vary region and submitted for whole genome sequencing. It is therefore too early to determine anything about this variant.

So far, clinical practice does not even provide enough data on how the behavior of the delta+ variant differs from the original delta variant.

The previous predominant variant was the alpha variant, first detected in the UK. According to Public Health England, the delta variant is about 60% more contagious than the alpha variant, which is now in decline in the Czech Republic.

Based on developments in the UK, data (GISAID) shows that the delta variant has been prevalent since April 2021. However, the major relaxation of measures triggered a new wave of outbreaks in July.

“Each of us can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic by taking a responsible approach and getting vaccinated,” said Barbora Macková, director of SZÚ.