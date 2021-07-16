











According to a survey conducted by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM), two thirds of Czechs feel distressed about conflict, deteriorating living standards, and worries related to the Covid-19 pandemic including health and economic issues. However, approximately 90% of people reported feeling safe in the Czech Republic. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., Jul 16 (BD) – According to a survey conducted by CVVM in June, two thirds of Czechs are feeling distressed about something, mostly issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as conflict and deteriorating living standards.

The percentage of respondents feeling distressed has risen from 54% in the previous survey in November 2019, to 58% in 2021. Of these, more than 30% of people were anxious about Covid-19, followed by approximately 20% of people distressed about other health-related issues. Fear of conflict and deteriorating living standards were felt by around 11% in 2021. The fear of conflict decreased significantly from 20% in 2019, while the figure concerned about decreasing living standards remained roughly the same.

There has been growing concern among Czechs regarding economic issues (from 3% to 8%), due to the coronavirus epidemic and domestic political developments. On the other hand, fear of migrants decreased from 22% in 2019 to 9% in 2021, and of environmental degradation from 22 percent to as low as 4 percent in 2021.

According to the report, approximately 90% of people reported feeling safe in the Czech Republic, with a significant rise during the past few years, both in those feeling “very safe”, and those feeling “rather safe”.

Moreover, the respondents evaluated the work of Police favourably; about seven out of ten people expressed satisfaction with their activities at the national and local level.