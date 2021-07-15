











A specialised infoline for victims of sexual harassment has now opened in the Czech Republic. The line is available two days a week, on Tuesdays from 5pm to 7pm and Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jul 15 (BD) – A new information line launched in the Czech Republic last week to provide support for victims of sexual violence. The Infoline is available on 777 012 555 two days a week.

The ProFem Center for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence has launched a specialized line for everyone over the age of 16 who has experienced sexual violence in childhood, adolescence, or adulthood. Close family and friends of victims can also use the infoline for advice, such as on how to provide support for those in emotional distress.

Sexual violence includes rape and sexual harassment, sexual coercion, unwanted sexual advances, the spreading of intimate photos without consent, or any other abusive sexual behavior that does not respect your decisions or boundaries.

The line is available four hours per week, on Tuesdays from 5pm to 7pm and Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm. The infoline can be accessed from anywhere in the Czech Republic, and is charged at the regular price of a call. Support and assistance is provided by specially trained staff, and can be accessed anonymously. The line is currently available only in Czech, but the proFem center provides various services and consultations in English as well.

According to the latest report of the European Women’s Network against Violence (WAVE), there are no rape crisis centers or violence referral centers available in the Czech Republic, and no national women’s helpline, meaning that the Czech Republic fails to meet several of its obligations under the Istanbul Convention against violence against women and domestic violence, signed by the Czech Republic in 2016.