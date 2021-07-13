











Czech Rep., Jul 13 (BD) – Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Health Minister Adam Vojtech opened two mobile vaccination centres in Prague, at the Westfield Chodov shopping center and at the main railway station. Anyone eligible for vaccination against Covid-19 who has not yet registered can get vaccinated at these centres without the need for prior registration. Registration will take place on-site.

“We are looking at all ways to make vaccinations as accessible as possible, and to engage those who have not yet registered their interest in vaccination,” said Babiš. “We believe that the opportunity to get vaccinated without prior registration, based on a spontaneous decision, will be motivating for people.”

Vojtěch added that more centres may follow. “With this pilot project of vaccination centers without registration, we guarantee that we will also address people for whom advance registration is an obstacle. If this concept proves successful and there is enough interest, we are ready to open such centers in other places as well,” he said.

The vaccination team from the IKEM hospital is working at Westfield Chodov shopping center, administering the Pfizer/ Biontech vaccine. The centre is open from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and until 7pm on weekends, to anyone over 16, including foreigners and self-payers. The vaccination center will serve hundreds of people each day.

Vaccination Centre at the Westfield Chodov shopping center. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz

At the vaccination center in the main railway station in Prague, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided by the team from the Bulovka University Hospital and the Motol University Hospital. This vaccination centre will serve the public from 7am to 7pm each day, but this service is not open to self-payers.

Vaccination Centre at the main railway station in Prague. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz

“Vaccination is one of the most significant discoveries of mankind, that has completely eradicated some diseases in the last 200 years. Even in the case of Covid-19, the only reliable method is to completely defeat this disease or at least suppress it to such an extent that it cannot return,” said Miloslav Ludvík, Director of the Motol University Hospital.