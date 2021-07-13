











As of yesterday, citizens and residents of the Czech Republic vaccinated outside the EU can apply for an EU Covid Certificate, as long as they were vaccinated with a vaccine that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jul 13 (BD) – As of Monday, July 12th, the Czech Ministry of Health will allow Czech citizens and residents vaccinated in third countries to obtain an EU Covid Certificate valid in the Czech Republic. To get the certificate, applicants must present proof that they have received a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). So far, this is limited to Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

“We want to provide Czech citizens who were vaccinated in third countries with vaccines authorized by the EU, with the same benefits that vaccination brings them abroad,” said Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtěch. “If they arrive from such a country and visit a healthcare provider, data on vaccinations carried out in a third country will be electronically entered into the Infectious Disease Information System. Based on this, the vaccinated person will receive a single EU certificate.”

The option to apply for the EU Covid Certificate is open to Czech or EU citizens, or non-EU citizens with temporary or permanent residence in the Czech Republic. The applicant must present a vaccination certificate in English issued by an authorized body, following the model of recognised certificates published on the Ministry of Health webpage. The application should contain:

the personal details of the vaccinated person

the type of vaccine administered

Information on the issuing body of the certificate

The certificate must also be remotely verifiable, meaning that the information must be accessible remotely directly from the certificate. In case the certificate is not remotely verifiable, other documents containing the information that will enable verification must be attached to the certificate.

The EU certificate can be downloaded from the ocko.uzis.cz or accessed via the Tečka mobile application.